Search My Registration / Polling Place

Enter your first name, last name, and date of birth to:

Check your voter registration status

Find your party

Find your political districts

Find your polling place

* First Name * Last Name * Date of Birth (MM/DD/YYYY)

Please note that polls are open from 6:30 AM to 7:30 PM on Election Day. In emergency situations, your polling location may change.

This web site is for informational purposes only. The information displayed reflects the most recent entry on your record by your county and is updated nightly. Activity occurring today will not appear until the next day. If you have any issues or questions, please contact your County Clerk.